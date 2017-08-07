Aberdeen FC stadium plans supported by Celtic and Hearts

Image copyright Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium on the outskirts of the city have received supporting statements from Celtic and Hearts.

The £50m stadium and training facilities would be at Kingsford, close to the Aberdeen bypass, near Westhill.

Aberdeen say Kingsford will allow better adjacent training facilities.

The chairmen of Celtic and Hearts said land restrictions had denied them the chance to have their players preparing on neighbouring pitches.

A pre-determination hearing will take place on 13 September at Aberdeen Town House.

It will give people who have written in about the application a chance to speak about it directly to city councillors.

Aberdeen FC said if planning permission is granted in October, it could still have the stadium completed in 2020.

The club believes the new stadium is vital if it is to achieve a sustainable future.

Objectors say concerns include traffic and parking issues.