Oil platform improvement notices issued over gas detection equipment

An oil company failed to install gas detection equipment first recommended 14 years ago, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

The HSE said BG - which is owned by Shell - could not demonstrate the adequacy of fire and gas detection systems aboard the Lomond gas platform.

It is 140 miles east of Aberdeen.

The HSE has issued two improvement notices. It said the company had given no adequate justification for the omission of fixed point gas detectors.

Shell has yet to comment.