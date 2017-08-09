Drugs worth almost £40,000 recovered in Aberdeen
- 9 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £40,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.
The drugs - said to include heroin, cocaine and cannabis - were recovered following an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.
The recoveries were made in the Pennan Road and Raasay Gardens areas of the city.
The men - aged 25, 28 and 38 - are due to appear in court.