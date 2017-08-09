New £30m Elgin transport strategy approved by Moray Council

Image copyright Moray Council

A new £30m transport strategy aimed relieving congestion in Elgin has been approved by Moray councillors.

The programme - including a new bridge over the railway line - is designed to help the town cope with a growing population.

It will also include roundabout improvements, and moves to encourage cycling and walking.

The council said it expects the £30m spending to in turn deliver benefits of more than £50m once completed.

James Allan, convener of Moray Council, said: "Without this, any planning applications which impact on Elgin's road network would be difficult to approve, and agreeing developer obligations could be just as tricky.

"We'd be left with increased congestion and reduced opportunity to secure contribution from developers towards infrastructure solutions."