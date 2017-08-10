Call for sale of 'unpaid wages ship' stranded at Aberdeen harbour

From the section

Image caption Cricket has been one way of passing time on board for the crew

A transport workers union is calling for the immediate sale of a supply vessel that has been detained at Aberdeen harbour for more than a year.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year as crew members had not been paid.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) believes dozens of crew members are now owed a total of more than £600,000.

A hearing is being held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The ITF hopes it will ultimately result in permission being granted to sell the ship.

Image caption The crew members hope legal action can bring a resolution after a year of uncertainty

A writ was earlier served which prevented the ship from leaving Aberdeen harbour.

'Horrific circumstances'

Ken Fleming, from the ITWF, said: "GOL Offshore have appeared and disappeared, appeared and disappeared, and are playing with the legal system.

"The horrific circumstances that it is inflicting on the crew has become unacceptable.

"I have brought my entire UK inspector team up here to show some solidarity with the crew."

He called for ship to be disposed of through the court action.

Image caption Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year

Malaviya Seven chief officer Bamadev Swain is one of 12 crew still on board the ship.

Mr Swain told BBC Scotland: "My daughter keeps asking every week 'when is papa coming back?'

"It's very difficult."

No comment

Vessel owner GOL Offshore is now in liquidation.

No-one from the company has responded to requests for comment.