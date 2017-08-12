Oil production vessel in position for decommissioning in Shetland

An offshore vessel said to have produced almost 150 million barrels of oil over 36 years has arrived in Shetland for decommissioning.

The Buchan Alpha arrived in Lerwick 24 hours behind schedule because of poor weather.

The production vessel is being brought in to anchor for the removal of some of the deeper parts of structure.

It will be brought alongside the newly-extended Dales Voe deepwater quay to be dismantled for recycling.

Work will begin on Monday and it is expected to take about 17 months to take Buchan Alpha apart.

The work will be done by the French company Veolia, and 35 jobs will be created by the project.

Originally a drilling rig, Buchan Alpha started production from the Buchan field in 1981.

It was taken out of service in May by operators Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.