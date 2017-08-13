Man and woman killed in A937 car crash near Marykirk Bridge

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Marykirk Bridge, which straddles the Angus and Aberdeenshire border

Two people have died after their car crashed on the A937 near Marykirk Bridge in Aberdeenshire.

Police said a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were killed in the accident in the early hours of Sunday.

A second man was taken to hospital with injuries described as "serious".

The Montrose to Laurencekirk road remains closed while investigations are carried out.