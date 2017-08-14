Orkney show park probe finds no evidence of criminality

An investigation into an alleged incident at an Orkney show park has found no evidence of any criminality.

Part of the Dounby showground was cordoned off for several hours on Friday.

BBC Scotland understands officers were investigating allegations of an assault in a shed on the site which had been used as a bar.

Police said they found no evidence of any criminality, and there would be no further action.

Police Scotland thanked the public for their patience during the inquiry.

The Dounby show - which was not affected - features livestock, food, crafts and a fair.