DJ jailed for sex attacks on Down's syndrome man and woman in Moray
A disc jockey who subjected a man and woman with Down's syndrome to sex attacks in Moray has been jailed for five years.
Scott Sinclair, 41, who lived in Elgin at the time, was convicted by a jury.
A judge rejected a defence plea to spare Sinclair a prison sentence and told him that custody was "inevitable".
Lord Glennie said: "I cannot regard this as a case where you could have reasonably believed they were consenting to the sexual acts."
Sinclair, who ran a DJ and karaoke business, had taken part in events organised for people with learning difficulties.
He earlier denied three sex charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Sinclair was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.