Appeal on train racist abuse between Glasgow and Aberdeen

Men who chanted racial and religious hate songs on a train from Glasgow to Aberdeen are being sought by British Transport Police.

The incident was on Sunday 6 August on the 10:45 service from Queen Street.

Eight men had joined the service at Glasgow, and were believed to be heading to the Aberdeen FC versus Hamilton match in Aberdeen.

BTP said the men became abusive and threatening towards other passengers.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1700054028, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.