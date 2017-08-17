NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three people rescued from Aberdeen flats fire

Three people were rescued from a fire at an Aberdeen block of flats.

The incident happened in North Anderson Drive at about 23:00 on Wednesday.

One of the people needed to be rescued by ladder.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze, which started in a communal area.

