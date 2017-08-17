Runaway Aberdeen crack cocaine courier jailed

A drugs courier caught with crack cocaine worth more than £100,000 in Aberdeen has been jailed for 40 months.

Jamie Lewis, 31, was caught after trying to run away from police in Oldmill Road in April this year.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Lewis had run up drugs debts and became a "delivery boy" - but did not know how much the package was worth.

Judge Lord Armstrong told the High Court in Glasgow that drug abuse was a "scourge on our society".

Lewis, from London, had numerous previous convictions.

He admitted being involved in the supply of drugs.