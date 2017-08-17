Aberdeen 'custody escape prisoner' appears in court
- 17 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A prisoner who allegedly escaped from custody while at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has appeared in court.
Lee Hipson, 24, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
It followed an incident in Aberdeen on Friday 4 August.