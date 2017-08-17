Temporary surface for Great Aberdeen Run route
- 17 August 2017
A temporary surface will have to be installed on part of the route of the forthcoming Great Aberdeen Run.
Upperkirkgate - next to the Marischal Square development - is currently dug up and closed off.
The Great Aberdeen Run is being held on Sunday 27 August.
Aberdeen City Council said a temporary surface would be installed at the Upperkirkgate to allow the runners to complete the route safely.