Stonehaven pier fall boy, 10, taken to hospital

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling near the old pier in Stonehaven.

It is understood the boy fell on to a hard surface.

Emergency services were called to the pier just after 15:00.

The Stonehaven lifeboat, a Coastguard team and an ambulance attended the scene. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.