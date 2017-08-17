Stonehaven pier fall boy, 10, taken to hospital
A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling near the old pier in Stonehaven.
It is understood the boy fell on to a hard surface.
Emergency services were called to the pier just after 15:00.
The Stonehaven lifeboat, a Coastguard team and an ambulance attended the scene. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.