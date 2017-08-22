Mark Fisher named as motorcyclist killed in B977 lorry crash
- 22 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Mark Fisher, 32, from Westhill, was fatally injured on the B977 north of Lyne of Skene last Thursday morning.
The male driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with information which might relate to the incident who had not yet come forward to contact them.