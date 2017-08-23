Aberdeen City Council votes to have co-leaders
- 23 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Aberdeen City Council has voted to have co-leaders.
Aberdeen Labour councillor Jenny Laing and Conservative Douglas Lumsden were confirmed in the roles at a meeting of the authority.
The partnership had been put off until it was checked whether, under council rules, the arrangement was legitimate.
The SNP - which is the largest group at the council but is in opposition - had objected to the move.