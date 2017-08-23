NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen City Council votes to have co-leaders

Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council has voted to have co-leaders.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Jenny Laing and Conservative Douglas Lumsden were confirmed in the roles at a meeting of the authority.

The partnership had been put off until it was checked whether, under council rules, the arrangement was legitimate.

The SNP - which is the largest group at the council but is in opposition - had objected to the move.

