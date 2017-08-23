NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Serious crash at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford

Emergency services have been called to what is believed to be a serious crash at a transport museum in Aberdeenshire.

The alarm was raised at the sports track at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford at about 10:50 on Wednesday morning.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a helimed air ambulance was being sent to the scene. The casualty is believed to be a man.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

A museum spokeswoman said: "There has been an incident and the emergency services are in attendance.

"The museum is closed while investigations continue."

