Bon Accord Centre redevelopment in Aberdeen recommended
- 24 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Councillors are being asked to approve a major redevelopment of an Aberdeen shopping centre.
The extension of the Bon Accord Centre would see new shops and offices as well as a 170-room hotel.
Fifty flats could also be built as part of the plans.
Officers are recommending it is given the go-ahead, subject to a number of conditions. It is claimed the redevelopment would enhance the vitality and viability of the area.