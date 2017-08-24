Watches among haul worth about £20,000 stolen at Aberdeen hotel

Personal items including several designer watches worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from an Aberdeen hotel.

The theft happened at Rox in Market Street some time on Saturday.

The haul - believed to be worth about £20,000 - included Rolex and Bulgari watches.

Police Scotland said they wanted to trace a man described as about 6ft tall, of large build. He had dark hair and facial hair.

A Rolex watch was among the haul

He was described as wearing a navy jacket, dark coloured T-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

He may have been in the company of a woman. She was also described as being of large build, with blonde hair, and wearing a white jacket.

Det Con Eddie Casey said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen a man matching the description given to contact us as he may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"We believe he may have been in the Market Street area and in the public areas of the hotel a number of times throughout Saturday, possibly in the company of the woman described.

"We would also ask that anyone who is offered items for sale, in particular the watches described, and may have concerns as to where they came from to please contact us."