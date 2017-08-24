University of Aberdeen principal Sir Ian Diamond announces retirement
- 24 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The principal and vice chancellor of the University of Aberdeen - Prof Sir Ian Diamond - is retiring.
Sir Ian took up his position in April 2010.
He said: "The university is in very good shape and I believe the time is now right for my successor to build on the firm foundations with which I leave the university."
Sir Ian will stay in the role until a successor has been found.