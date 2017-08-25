Hazlehead Crematorium staff 'misled' baby ashes inquiry

Image caption Aberdeen City Council has kept the critical report secret because it contained the details of the conduct of senior managers

A report into the baby ashes scandal at an Aberdeen crematorium includes a claim staff misled the senior judge who was investigating procedures there.

Aberdeen City Council was ordered by the information commissioner to release the secret report after a request from BBC Scotland.

It was commissioned after the revelation that babies were being cremated with unrelated adults.

The council said Hazlehead Crematorium operations had been transformed.

This report is one of many into what happened at the council-run crematorium.

The council refused to release it, but has now been forced to, although it is heavily redacted.

It has already been revealed that babies and adults were often cremated together, with ashes returned to the relatives of adults.

The parents of babies were told no ashes were recovered.

Operations 'transformed'

The report, by independent investigator Richard Penn, claims former senior judge Lord Bonomy was misled by those Aberdeen City Council staff he met when he and his team visited the crematorium as part of his inquiry.

The council said that the commissioner decided that the council "correctly withheld" some of the information contained in the report.

It said the redacted sections primarily related to personal data which is not otherwise publicly available.

A spokesman said: "Over the past few years, operations at the crematorium have been transformed and there is now an open and inclusive ethos where staff are encouraged to contribute and challenge.

"Every crematorium staff member is a qualified cremator technician certified to carry out infant and baby cremations.

"At the inspection of Hazlehead Crematorium in 2016, the Inspector of Crematoria Scotland noted the Crematorium Operational Procedure document as a credit to the authors and one of the most comprehensive and useful guidance and training aids seen by the inspector at any of the other 28 crematoria in Scotland."

The spokesman added: "Those improvements do not in any way compensate for the pain suffered by those affected by past practices but are an indication of the comprehensive measures taken to address the issues identified."