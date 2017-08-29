Man arrested after gas alert at flats in Forres

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after about 80 properties had to have their gas supplies disconnected for safety reasons.

Police were called to Stuart Street in Forres at about 21:00 on Monday.

A block of flats was cordoned off and officers were on the scene until about 02:30 on Tuesday. A man was arrested inside one of the properties.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries and say inquiries are ongoing.

A small number of nearby properties were also evacuated during the incident.

It is understood the council was involved in arranging accommodation for residents who were told to leave their homes.

Gas supplies are expected to be reconnected later.