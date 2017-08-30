Kingswells group asked to withdraw Aberdeen FC stadium objection

Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption A decision is due in October after a hearing next month

A community council opposed to plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium has been asked by city officials to consider withdrawing its objection.

The £50m stadium and training facilities would be at Kingsford, close to the Aberdeen bypass, near Westhill.

Kingswells Community Council objected to the plans.

It has received a letter from Aberdeen City Council saying it breached guidelines by failing to carry out a public consultation before it objected.

The grounds for objection were over greenbelt and transport concerns.

Objection stands

John Gerrie, former chairman of the community council who received the letter, said: "In professional terms, it steps beyond the boundary.

"The objection will stand."

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: "As a local authority our role is to advise in line with the Aberdeen City Council Scheme for the Establishment of Community Councils, Planning Protocol, Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 and Planning Advice Note 47.

"The advice we have provided to Kingswells Community Council is that its objection does not appear to be consistent with the terms of the Scheme for the Establishment of Community Councils. The grounds for this advice follow the receipt of complaints relating to the requirement for public consultation.

"Having been provided with this advice, the decision on how to proceed rests with the community council."

A decision is due to be taken by councillors in October.

A pre-determination hearing will take place on 13 September at Aberdeen Town House.

Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne recently warned that the club faces playing European games in Glasgow or Edinburgh in future.

He was talking at a campaign launch to support the new stadium to replace Pittodrie, which he said would soon not meet the criteria to host Uefa games.

However, objectors have called for the club to look elsewhere.