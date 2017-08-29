Cyclist dies in hospital after Aberdeenshire crash
- 29 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist badly injured in an accident in Aberdeenshire at the weekend has died in hospital.
Michael Rash, 58, from the Aboyne area, crashed on the B976 Birse to Finzean road, near Ballogie Nursery, at about midday on Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved.
Mr Rash was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but his injuries proved fatal. Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them.