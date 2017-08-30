Man in court after Forres gas alert
- 30 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after an incident which saw more than 60 properties having their gas supplies disconnected for safety reasons.
Police were called to Stuart Street in Forres on Monday night.
Lee Campbell, 26, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with breach of the peace. He made no plea and was released on bail.
Twelve families left their homes during the incident, while Moray Council opened up a rest centre.