Man in court after Forres gas alert

Image copyright Google Image caption The Stuart Street area of Forres was affected

A man has appeared in court after an incident which saw more than 60 properties having their gas supplies disconnected for safety reasons.

Police were called to Stuart Street in Forres on Monday night.

Lee Campbell, 26, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with breach of the peace. He made no plea and was released on bail.

Twelve families left their homes during the incident, while Moray Council opened up a rest centre.