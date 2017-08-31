Aberdeen care home quality 'unsatisfactory'

The quality of care and support at an Aberdeen care home has been described as unsatisfactory by inspectors.

A report said the quality of life for for residents at Grandholm Care Home in the Bridge of Don area was poor.

This included residents expressing pain and discomfort not being attended to, and staff failing to respond to some in obvious distress.

The Care Inspectorate also highlighted concerns with how the service was meeting people's nutritional needs.

On two occasions, inspectors had to intervene to stop a man receiving a meal that could have increased the risk of choking.

The report said prescribed medication for those in pain was not always given as directed and there was a failure to demonstrate appropriate management of people with wounds.

Staff were also observed discussing private information in open areas, which inspectors said led to heightened anxiety for many people, and had the potential for them to feel less respected.

Several requirements and recommendations have been made by the Care Inspectorate.