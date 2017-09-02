Thousands expected at annual Braemar Gathering

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen is a regular at the Braemar Gathering

Thousands of spectators are expected at the annual Braemar Gathering on Saturday.

The Queen is a regular at the Royal Deeside event, which is seen as the biggest in the Highland Games calendar, and is always on the first Saturday in September.

She first attended the Braemar event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

Queen Victoria's presence began in 1848 and since then it has been regularly visited by the reigning monarch.

The annual Highland Games event is held a short distance from the Royals' retreat on the Balmoral estate.

It was cancelled 20 years ago after the death of Princess Diana.