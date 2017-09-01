999 service in Macduff and Rosehearty restored after fault
- 1 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Problems affecting the 999 emergency call service in two Aberdeenshire towns have been resolved.
On Friday evening, police had urged residents in Macduff and Rosehearty to dial 101 if they needed to contact the emergency services.
People were also asked not to make any non-urgent calls so that all the available phone lines could be used for real emergencies.
BT said it was working to fix the fault and the service was later restored.