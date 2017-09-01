999 service in Macduff and Rosehearty restored after fault

Problems affecting the 999 emergency call service in two Aberdeenshire towns have been resolved.

On Friday evening, police had urged residents in Macduff and Rosehearty to dial 101 if they needed to contact the emergency services.

People were also asked not to make any non-urgent calls so that all the available phone lines could be used for real emergencies.

BT said it was working to fix the fault and the service was later restored.