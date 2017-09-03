Woman, 49, dies after being hit by car
- 3 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 49-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car near the village of Kintore in Aberdeenshire.
Anne-Marie Glass, who is believed to have lived locally, died after being hit by a Volvo on the B987 at Broomhill at 16:50 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
A police spokeswoman added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.