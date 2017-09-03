Woman, 49, dies after being hit by car

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck on the B987 at Broomhill

A 49-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car near the village of Kintore in Aberdeenshire.

Anne-Marie Glass, who is believed to have lived locally, died after being hit by a Volvo on the B987 at Broomhill at 16:50 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokeswoman added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.