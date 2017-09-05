Funding for North Sea carbon capture study announced by Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Scottish government is to provide funding for a feasibility study into carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the North Sea.

It centres on the Acorn Project, which aims to create a CCS project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire.

A UK government-led £1bn pound competition to develop carbon capture and storage was dropped in 2015.

Ms Sturgeon said help would be provided during investigations.

Peterhead power station and the White Rose scheme in North Yorkshire were in the running to win the £1bn contract before it was cancelled in 2015.

It would have seen emissions from heavy industry stored permanently underground.