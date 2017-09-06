Teenager appears in court after boy hurt in Aberdeen moped collision
- 6 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has appeared in court charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after a young boy was badly hurt in an incident involving a moped in Aberdeen.
The eight-year-old boy was struck in Cornhill Terrace, Aberdeen, on Sunday.
Paul Jessiman, 19, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court.
He was also charged with driving without insurance, a licence, and failing to stop. He made no plea and was released on bail.