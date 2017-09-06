Teenager appears in court after boy hurt in Aberdeen moped collision

A teenager has appeared in court charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after a young boy was badly hurt in an incident involving a moped in Aberdeen.

The eight-year-old boy was struck in Cornhill Terrace, Aberdeen, on Sunday.

Paul Jessiman, 19, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court.

He was also charged with driving without insurance, a licence, and failing to stop. He made no plea and was released on bail.