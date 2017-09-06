Wrong family informed of death in Aberdeen

The wrong family being told a relative had died in Aberdeen was down to human error, police have said.

It followed the "sudden, non-suspicious death" of a man on Sunday.

With "limited information" to help establish his identity, officers went to a house in Peterhead where it was believed the man's sister lived.

Police Scotland said it was established this was not the correct next of kin. The force has apologised to the affected family.

The actual next of kin of the man who died have now been informed.

Ch Insp Neil McDonald said: "Unfortunately, it was established that this was not the correct next of kin.

"The error was quickly identified and I have reviewed the circumstances with it appearing to be attributable to human error.

"Whilst I am content that our officers were attempting to identity the next of kin in difficult circumstances, this should not have happened and a supervisor has met with the affected family and apologised to them."