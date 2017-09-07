Care worker faces Orkney misconduct hearing

Image copyright Google

A care worker who was employed at a council-run care home in Orkney is to appear before a hearing to answer allegations of professional misconduct.

Matus Horvath was working in St Peter's House in Stromness as a social care assistant when the incidents are alleged to have taken place.

The allegations include placing his hands around the neck of a resident.

He is also accused of stroking a woman's face and looking at her underwear.

Mr Horvath will appear in front of the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) next Tuesday accused of a series of incidents involving residents and staff at the care home.