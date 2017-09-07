Lorry fire causes major A90 traffic delays north of Aberdeen
- 7 September 2017
A lorry fire north of Aberdeen caused major rush hour delays.
The fire happened on the A90 near the Trump golf course in the Balmedie area at about 05:45.
The northbound lane was completely blocked but there were serious delays in both directions. The scene was cleared by about 09:00. There were no injuries.
It coincided with heaver than usual traffic due to the Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen this week.