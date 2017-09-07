NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Lorry fire causes major A90 traffic delays north of Aberdeen

Lorry fire scene

A lorry fire north of Aberdeen caused major rush hour delays.

The fire happened on the A90 near the Trump golf course in the Balmedie area at about 05:45.

The northbound lane was completely blocked but there were serious delays in both directions. The scene was cleared by about 09:00. There were no injuries.

It coincided with heaver than usual traffic due to the Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen this week.