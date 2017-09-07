Death of Aberdeenshire offshore worker investigated

An Aberdeenshire man has died in an industrial accident while working offshore in west Africa.

Philip Westerman, who was 30 and from Ellon, died while working in Congolese waters.

His employer Fugro Subsea Services said its thoughts were with remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) operator Mr Westerman's family.

Fugro said the cause of his death was being investigated, and it was co-operating with the local authorities.

A Fugro spokesperson said: "Fugro Subsea Services regret to confirm that there has been an incident offshore in Congolese waters which has resulted in the fatality of one of our offshore ROV personnel.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

"Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."