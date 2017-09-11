Unexploded device found near North Sea platform
- 11 September 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
An unexploded military device has been found close to a North Sea oil platform.
It was found on the seabed near the Ninian Central Platform, off Shetland.
The object was discovered last month following a routine inspection of pipelines in the Strathspey field.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told BBC Scotland they were notified on 26 August. Specialists said the device did not pose a hazard unless something came into contact with it.