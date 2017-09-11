Image copyright Muse Developments

Construction work on office buildings for Aberdeen's Marischal Square project in is expected to finish this month, the developer has said.

The office, leisure and hotel development - valued at more than £100m - was expected to open in summer.

Muse Developments said construction work on the hotel, public area in front of Provost Skene's House and the bar and restaurant facilities was likely to be completed during October.

There are no opening dates yet.

Stephen Turner, regional director for Scotland with Muse Developments, said: "Even against a background of a tough economic climate, we have seen a significant increase in the number of viewings and expressions of interest around the Grade A office space available at Marischal Square as the development nears completion.

"That is entirely in keeping with what happens when projects of this nature reach this stage."