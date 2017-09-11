Image copyright Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after seven geese, nine ducks and three chickens were discovered in Aberdeen.

The birds were discovered in the Howes Road area of the city earlier this month.

Insp Fiona McKenzie said: "At this stage we don't know how the animals came to be there.

"It's possible they have strayed from somewhere nearby but we also can't rule out the possibility they were dumped."

She added: "We're keen to hear from anyone who recognises the animals. If we aren't able to reunite them with their owner we'll find them a loving new home."