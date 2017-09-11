Elderly man rescued after fall at Dunnottar Castle
11 September 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
An elderly man has been airlifted to safety after a fall at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.
A coastguard rescue helicopter was called in to bring the 75-year-old to a waiting ambulance crew.
It is not known how far the man fell.