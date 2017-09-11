A man has been treated for serious injuries in hospital after he was attacked with a weapon in Aberdeen.

Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was assaulted in the Sinclair Road area at about 16:40.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives said they were following positive lines of inquiry over the incident.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "I appreciate this incident will have caused concern in the community but would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated matter and there is no wider threat.

"We are following positive lines of inquiry but are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw the black Peugeot around the time of the incident to speak to us.

"Our inquiries are ongoing at the moment to establish the full circumstances and officers are reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses."