Boy charged over weapon near Peterhead school
- 12 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly being caught with a weapon near an Aberdeenshire school.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in the "Peterhead Academy area" on Monday afternoon.
Inspector George Cordiner said: "Officers attended and a 14-year-old was quickly detained to assist with their inquiries.
"He has subsequently been charged and is due to appear in court."