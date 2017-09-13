Probe into Beryl Bravo platform smoke
13 September 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
An investigation has been launched after smoke was detected on a North Sea platform.
Operator Apache North Sea said the incident involved a gas turbine on the Beryl Bravo platform on Monday.
The company said the turbine had been shut down as a precaution.
The Beryl oil field is located 180 miles off Aberdeen.