A test pilot's error caused a plane to overshoot the runway at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland, a report has said.

The Dornier 328 aircraft with just the two pilots onboard touched down but veered off into the grass in January.

No-one was injured.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the cross winds training exercise was intended to prove that the plane was capable of landing in higher wind speeds. However, the pilot relaxed the plane's wing flaps.

This caused the landing gear to lift on the right hand side.

Despite the intervention of the aircraft's commanding pilot, the plane's course could not be corrected, and it veered off to the left, ending up on the grass verge.

Flights in and out of the airport were delayed while the aircraft was moved.