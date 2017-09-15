NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

'Knife incident' reported in Insch

Police have confirmed they are investigating a "disturbance" in an Aberdeenshire village.

They have not commented on reports that a man was brandishing a knife during the incident in Insch.

It is not yet known if anyone has been detained.

Police said no-one was injured and that it was an isolated incident. The force said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the area."

