'Knife incident' reported in Insch
- 15 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have confirmed they are investigating a "disturbance" in an Aberdeenshire village.
They have not commented on reports that a man was brandishing a knife during the incident in Insch.
It is not yet known if anyone has been detained.
Police said no-one was injured and that it was an isolated incident. The force said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the area."