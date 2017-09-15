Drugs 'worth £112,000' recovered in Peterhead and Buckie
- 15 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Drugs estimated to be worth more than £110,000 have been seized in raids in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.
Police Scotland said heroin with a street value of £62,000 and cocaine worth £50,000 was recovered.
Three men aged 30, 33 and 36 were charged.
The 36-year-old was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday, with the other two due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.