Drugs estimated to be worth more than £110,000 have been seized in raids in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.

Police Scotland said heroin with a street value of £62,000 and cocaine worth £50,000 was recovered.

Three men aged 30, 33 and 36 were charged.

The 36-year-old was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday, with the other two due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.