Police carry out Ellon Academy drugs searches
- 15 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have carried out searches of pupils at an Aberdeenshire secondary school following concerns about drug use.
The operation took place at Ellon Academy on Wednesday.
No drugs were found and no further action was taken.
Aberdeenshire Council said it was committed to educating pupils about the dangers of drug and alcohol misuse.