A man has been reported in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was assaulted in the Sinclair Road area on Monday.

Police said a 64-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Inquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information, particularly relating to a black Peugeot car, is asked to contact police."