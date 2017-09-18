Injured cyclist taken to hospital after Kintore crash
18 September 2017
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a van in Aberdeenshire.
It happened on the A96 near Kintore shortly before 06:00.
His condition is not known.
The southbound carriageway of the road was closed as a result and diversions put in place.