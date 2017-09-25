Image caption Denis Law scored 237 goals during his time with Manchester United

Former Scotland international footballer Denis Law has spoken of his pride at plans to grant him the freedom on Aberdeen.

The 77-year-old, who was born and brought up in the Granite City, said the honour would be "one of the highlights of my life".

He will be made a freeman during a special ceremony on 25 November.

The following day he will take part in a parade along Union Street, when he will travel in an open top car.

The former European footballer of the year was born in Powis and went to Powis Academy before moving away to play for Huddersfield when he was 16.

He went on to play for clubs including Manchester United, Torino and Manchester City.

Known affectionately as The Lawman, he scored 30 goals for Scotland.

He said: "To have the Freedom of the City conferred on me is overwhelming, as you always think these sorts of awards should go to other people.

"I may have left Aberdeen as a youngster but everyone knows I am an Aberdonian at heart and my love for the city and its people has never diminished.

"This will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of my life for both me and my family."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Law played alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton during his 11 year stint at Manchester United

The ceremony in which Law will be made a freeman will be followed by a civic dinner at the Beach Ballroom.

Crowds are expected to line Union Street for the freedom of the city procession on 26 November.

It will form part of the event marking the switch-on of the city's Christmas lights.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: "I am delighted to announce the date of the freedom ceremony of one the city's most famous sons Denis Law.

"Denis is a great ambassador for his sport and a wonderful son of the city and I'm sure all the people of Aberdeen will come out to show their respect and admiration for him and join in the celebrations for the freedom of the city parade."

Councillors unanimously backed a motion to grant Law the freedom of the city, during a meeting in March 2017.

Others to have received the honour include former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev, the cast of Scotland the What?, Sir Alex Ferguson and The Highlanders, 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland.